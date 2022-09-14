Highland Park to See Increase in Property Tax Payments

Highland Park residents can expect an increase in their property tax payments. The town’s tax rate is staying the same due but property values have gone up.

The rate remains $0.23 per $100 of taxable assessed valuation of all taxable property for the 2022 tax year, as determined by the Dallas Central Appraisal District. The Highland Park Town Council approved this unanimously at its Sept. 13 meeting.

In other business, the council:

Approved a resolution amending the town’s master fee schedule effective Oct. 1.

Approved an ordinance adopting the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget of $64,293,122, including interfund transfers of $12,549,099.

Ratified a property tax increase of $1,693,234, representing an increase of 10.94% over last year’s adjusted levy and including $279,189 in revenues generated from new property added to the tax roll.