Highland Park has wasted no time showcasing its volleyball supremacy in District 7-6A.

The Lady Scots easily swept Richardson Pearce on Sept. 9 and Irving Nimitz on Tuesday, with the latter coming by scores of 25-6, 25-13, 25-10. All three sets against Pearce were 25-18.

HP has not dropped a set in any of its last five matches. The Lady Scots (26-2, 2-0) will host Lake Highlands on Friday before traveling to face Irving on Sept. 20.