Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LIGHTS OUT

A sneaky snipper cut all the main power lines to a restaurant in Preston Royal before 8:13 a.m. Sept. 10.

5 Monday

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole from it before 12:01 p.m. in the 5400 block of Caladium Drive.

Before 12:01 p.m., a thirsty Taco Bueno-goer took a cup and got a drink without paying at 7940 Forest Lane.

Someone forced their way into a man’s vehicle and stole stuff before 4:05 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

6 Tuesday

Before 8:41 p.m., a man’s vehicle was damaged and property was removed at NorthPark Center.

Shattered before 10:46 p.m.: a woman’s car window before property was stolen from her car at Inwood Village.

7 Wednesday

A thief stole a woman’s vehicle before 7:30 a.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Before 11:39 a.m., a reckless driver hit a woman’s car and left the scene without providing information in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Police responded to a criminal trespasser before 5:12 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Before 7:27 p.m., a man was struck in the ear with an open hand causing a bodily injury at Jose, located at 4931 West Lovers Lane.

8 Thursday

A dangerous dog attacked a woman before 8:06 a.m. in the 6200 block of Willow Lane.

An unknown burglar entered a man’s vehicle and took things before 5:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of Douglas Avenue.

Someone stole from a woman at an undisclosed time at an office building in the 5900 block of Luther Lane.

9 Friday

Someone violated a protective order before 2:53 p.m. in the 5300 block of Waneta Drive.

How easy was it for a man’s items to get stolen from his car before 4:49 p.m. in the 8800 block of Lakemont Drive? It was left unlocked.

A man’s vehicle was stolen before 8:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of Park Lane.

At an undisclosed time, a woman’s property was damaged in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

10 Saturday

A woman’s apartment at Elan Inwood was burglarized before 1:26 a.m.

Before 10:42 a.m., a burglar stole from a woman’s home in the 6700 block of Orchid Lane.

Burglarized before 12:16 p.m.: a home in the 5200 block of Meaders Lane.

At a home in the 4800 block of Kelsey Road, two burglars entered the property and stole from a man before 9:09 p.m.

11 Sunday

Before 7:16 p.m., a burglar broke a woman’s rear passenger window and stole stuff in a parking lot at Hillcrest Road and West Northwest Highway.

A reckless driver hit another car’s guard rail, causing damage, then left the scene without exchanging information before 11:25 p.m. in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Police responded to theft at Villa Del Norte apartments as an unlisted time.

At an undisclosed time, someone stole from a woman in Inwood Village.