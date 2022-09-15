Grant Halliburton Foundation Introduces Inaugural Young Professionals Program

The Grant Halliburton Foundation celebrated the launch of its inaugural Young Professionals program Aug. 25 with a council announcement and networking event.

The GHF YYP organization is a personal and professional development organization for DFW-based 20s and 30s seeking to positively impact their community. It gives the next generation of philanthropists an opportunity to learn and grow while supporting the organization’s work to advocate for stronger mental health education and suicide prevention in the region.

“This is the moment for our generation to to really make an impact in mental health and to help each other,” GHF YP president Kelsey Cameron said. “The ability to interact in person is especially important for mental health, so we hope to foster connections through our variety of events and opportunities.”

At the event hosted at the foundation’s new Pegasus Park office, GHF YP members toured the new office, viewed the gallery of artwork by Grant Halliburton, and listened to the announcement of the program’s leadership council.

The leadership council is made up of the following individuals:

President: Kelsey Cameron

Vice President: Kyah Nichols

Secretary: Olivia Strader

Treasurer: Andy Weis

Social Event Co-chairs: John Boerger and Molly Grae Brown

Membership Co-chairs: Katie Witte and Bradley Haynes

Marketing Co-chairs: Maribel Morales and Anna Montgomery

Spring Event Co-chairs: Michelle Schwarz, Emily Sandler, and Sarah Cornelia

Through membership, organization members support the local community while networking, attending social events and professional development seminars, volunteering, and receiving special sponsorship rates at GH fundraising events. Dues range from $25 to $500 annually.

For more information, visit the organization’s website.