Open Houses to Check Out Sep. 17-18

Saturday

4342 Margate Dr., Dallas. This grand home bids welcome to visitors as they approach from its circular drive. The front entry hall’s dramatic curved staircase and wood flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern, and the formal dining and living rooms flank the entryway. Upstairs media and game rooms, two private studies, and wet bar. The kitchen is dressed up in white tile and gray granite, equipped with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, two ovens, a warming drawer, a walk-in pantry, and a spacious island. Each guestroom is outfitted with en suite baths and walk-in closets. Primary suite overlooks the pool and is attached to a spa bath decked out in cool, white marble atop dual vanities, features a walk-in closet with a center island. Four bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $3 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: Saturday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

6135 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas. Stunning modern with four living areas including media room, game room, and open living area outside of primary bedroom. Primary bedroom with fireplace, dreamy closet, bathroom with spa environment for the ultimate in relaxation. Two open but separate living areas and dining area flanked by dramatic chandeliers completing the elegant effect. Gourmet kitchen includes quartz, JennAir appliances, commercial range with griddle, walk-in pantry, and quartz with marble backsplash. Wall of windows opens to resort-like pool area with outdoor kitchen. Electric gate entering into motor court with convenient side entry to home. Property is a photo op at every turn. Six bedrooms/ six baths. $2.7 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

Sunday

7428 Glenshannon Circle, Dallas. A premier home that has never been on the market. Soaring ceiling heights throughout the downstairs, a chef’s kitchen, an abundance of storage and several ‘flex rooms’. The primary suite has his and her appointments and each have oversized separate wardrobes. Upstairs there are two bedrooms in the primary upstairs area, each with a good sized ensuite bath and walk-in closets. There is a wrapping room and built in bookshelves. A separate staircase through the laundry room which leads to an area that is listed as fourth bedroom and can be guest quarters or a suite for a nanny or care giver. There’s a large porch off the family room and a garden with grape trellis. Four bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $2.1 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

2836 Daniel Ave., University Park. Opportunity knocks at this unique two-story home located on quiet street and cul de sac. 9′ ceilings, wood floors, formal living and dining, family room with built-ins, fireplace and wet bar are positioned to open to breakfast and kitchen, making this a dreamer’s project. Full size utility with sink located by entrance to attached oversized two-car garage. Stairs and full size elevator take you to second level with large primary and bath, two additional bedrooms with jack and jill bath and room for expansion. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $1.3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

7307 Fieldgate Dr., Dallas. Prime location in the Meadows neighborhood with a terrific pool. Bring your decorating ideas to this spacious home. Traditional floor plan with the living room and dining room located on either side of the front entry way. Large den with a stunning rock wall fireplace looks out on the back patio and pool. Kitchen is complete with floor to ceiling built-in cabinets, granite countertops, double oven and breakfast bar. Primary suite is large and has a remodeled modern white and gray bathroom with separate soaking tub, shower and custom closet. Third living area, utility room, and lots of storage makes this home a true gem. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $749,000. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass