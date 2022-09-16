Faith Friday: Park Cities Baptist Church Ministry Partner Collection Drive

Park Cities Baptist Church is hosting a Ministry Partner Collection Drive until Sept. 21.

Collection bins are located around the church campus at 3933 Northwest Parkway to collect hygiene/personal care products and canned items, including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush, combs, brushes, diapers, wipes, toilet paper, deodorant, hair products, and food items like tuna, salmon, and peanut butter.

People can drop off items any time the church is open during the week or on Sundays.

For more information, visit this website.