NorthPark Center Has a New Santa

NorthPark Center announced its new Santa Claus following the retirement of Dr. Carl Anderson, who served the shopping center for 32 years.

The new Santa, also known as Joel Lagrone, has experience as a vocalist, guitarist, and actor. He plans to continue sharing his love for Christmas through music and storytelling with a new story time with a rock and roll twist, featuring sing-alongs, sleigh bells, guitar tunes, and surprises.

“We are thrilled to continue the magic of Santa Claus for generations to come,” said Nancy A. Nasher, owner of NorthPark Center.

NorthPark is also continuing its yearly partnership Children’s Health, which includes virtual Santa visits to children and families in-patient at the medical center.

When not working as Santa, Lagrone works as an aerospace engineer for Lockheed Martin and has no plans of leaving this position, despite his new gig.

Visits with Santa Claus will be available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 at NorthPark Center at level one in Macy’s Court. Santa-goers must book in advance at NorthParkCenter.com, and they can do so starting Nov. 20 at noon. Visits include a private conversation, photo session, digital photo, and a donation to Children’s Health.

Santa will also be available Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 for “Stories and Songs with Santa Claus,” which will be free Monday through Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon on Sundays.