Party Hopping

A prime day to celebrate

Amazon and Dwell with Dignity celebrated Amazon Prime Day on July 12 by unveiling Community Does It’s first mental health facility in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

Dwell with Dignity used $50,000 from Amazon to furnish the nonprofit facility and tackle other community work.

“The need for mental health services in underrepresented communities is dire,” said Ashley Sharp, Dwell with Dignity executive director. “We’re honored to work with Community Does It to help create a beautiful space that bridges this gap and is a safe haven for this community in Pleasant Grove.”

Tea For Recovery

Highland Park and Shelton students served as flower girls as Dallas 24 Hour Club hosted the inaugural Tea For Recovery, presented by the family of Steven and Jennifer Reynolds, on June 22 inside the historic Alexander Mansion on Ross Avenue.

Event Chairs Dr. M. Joan Terry and her daughter, the Rev. Tiffany Wright, shared their family’s journey through addiction and their gratitude for The 24. LaShunda Duty, Dallas 24 Hour Club alumni, told about her introduction to drugs and alcohol and how a chance encounter with a stranger led her to The 24.

The Dallas 24 Hour Club provides transitional living, support services, and essential life skills for homeless alcoholics and addicts.

Lisa Loy Laughlin, Sarah Jo Hardin, Dave Forehand, Kyle Ringle, Brett Ringle, and Linda Spina

(Photo: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Marsha Williamson, Dr. M. Joan Terry,

and the Rev. Tiffany Wright

(Photo: Ed Lazano)

Monica and Joe Eastin

(Photo: Danny Campbell)

Representatives for Amazon, Dwell with Dignity, and Community Does It

celebrate the opening of a mental health clinic in Pleasant Grove.

(Photo: Madi McGraw Photography)

Happy birthday, Eric Nadel

Celebrating its 10th-anniversary concert, the Texas Rangers-themed Eric Nadel Birthday Benefit, presented by Bell Nunnally LLC, raised more than $100,000 for Grant Halliburton Foundation, knocking the goal out of the park.

Held on June 2 at the Kessler Theater, the event featured a VIP party for sponsors, live and silent auctions, music acts, and snack vendors handing out such baseball-themed treats as sunflower seeds, Cracker Jacks, Big League Chew bubble gum, Baby Ruth candy bars, and roasted peanuts.

Kevin Hall, the Grant Halliburton Foundation president, introduced the Thrive program, which addresses mental, social, and emotional health, primarily in schools.

‘Eye Appeal is Half the Meal’

Lisa Loy Laughlin, 2021-2022 president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, presided over the annual membership meeting – a sold-out, standing-room-only celebration at A Tasteful Place at the Dallas Arboretum.

Featured speaker Junior Villanueva, owner and creative floral designer of the Garden Gate Floral Design, crafted his vignette with glorious flowers in preparation for his presentation, “Eye Appeal is Half the Meal.”

The luncheon chaired by Carla Leffert and Lori Routh included a ribbon cutting and dedication of the Wind Harp Terrace in Loving Memory of Sue Ringle.

Folds of Honor celebration

Folds of Honor North Texas kicked off its 2022 gala season with a May 5 celebration hosted by Monica and Joe Eastin in their Preston Hollow home.

A festive red, white, and blue party table full of take-home favors and balloons set the scene for a fun, patriotic event. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to the spouses and children of those who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the U.S. military.

Regional development officer Sarah Duncan and guest of honor Michael Lammy spoke about how the scholarships made a difference in their lives. The Folds on Honor Gala will be Nov. 12 at AT&T Stadium.