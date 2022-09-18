Tim Marron Named President of Salesmanship Club of Dallas

Tim Marron, a 22-year member of Salesmanship Club of Dallas, has been elected as president of the Dallas-based civic organization, leading it into its 103rd year.

Since 1920, the nonprofit service organization has been committed to changing the odds for children through the educational and therapeutic programs of Momentous Institute. The Salesmanship Club of Dallas is also the host organization of the AT&T Byron Nelson, which benefits Momentous Institute.

“It is a wonderful and humbling honor to be chosen to lead an organization that is dedicated to bettering our community and improving mental health for all those who need it,” Marron said. “I am excited for this next year as we embark on another incredible AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney and for the impact of our mental health services and research through Momentous Institute. The passion I, as well as my fellow members, have for this Club, its mission, and the work of Momentous Institute is limitless, and I am thrilled to be a part in what is to come.”

Marron is an active member of the organization serving as Tournament Chair of the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2016 as well as serving as a board member for Momentous Institute and Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas. In 2022, Marron served as Second Vice President of the Board of Directors of Salesmanship Club of Dallas.

Marron will serve a one-year term alongside six members elected to the following leadership positions on the Salesmanship Club of Dallas Board of Directors:

First Vice President: Joseph Merritt, Merritt Capital Partners, Ltd.

Second Vice President: M. Blair Oden, Texas Capital Bank

Secretary: Jeffrey J. Walter, Petrus Asset Management Company

Treasurer: R. Robert Engstrom, Darr Equipment Co.

Momentous Institute Board Chair: Joseph Ivan Young, Lancaster Distributing

Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas Board Chair: Timothy Costello, Newstone Capital Partners, LLC

Additional members of the 2022-2023 Board of Directors include:

Stephen Barley, Sports Turf Services, Jeffrey A. Barnes, J. Robert Carter III, Dexter & Company, Inc., Alan Friedman, Trisept, Inc., Marcus Knight, Knight Waste Services, Jason Kulas, Exeter Finance, James Lozier, Carlos Peña, Peña Search, Robert Smith, Smith Law Firm, Lawrence Wesson, Swingle, Collins & Associates

A Dallas native, Marron is the President of BCW Food Products, Inc., where he has worked for 34 years. BCW Food Products, Inc., has been a supplier of quality products and services to the baking, food processing, and food service industries since 1935. Marron lives in Dallas with his wife, Shelley, and two children, Tim III and Margo.