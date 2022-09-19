Choosing the Retirement Living Community that’s Right for You

Once you’ve decided to explore the active lifestyle offered at an independent living community, how do you select the right community for you? Here are some points to consider from Danica McGuire, Executive Director at Ventana By Buckner.

Community credibility is easy to come by when you always tell the truth. Communities that are transparent tend to have happier residents. Check community ratings and speak with residents to get the full picture.

Amenities often set the bar for how much you enjoy living there. Like the casual and fine dining venues. Barbershop and salon. Swimming pool. Outdoor gathering places. Fitness center. They all help enhance your lifestyle.

Community programming is an important benefit separate from amenities. Programming includes pastimes the community offers that encourage physical and intellectual activities.

