How Innovative Cancer Care Helped Bren Beat Leukemia

Retired US Navy Lt. Cmdr. Bren Doreck has fought his fair share of battles. But at only 39 years old, he was faced with a new kind of fight—cancer. While serving in Afghanistan, Bren was shocked to learn he had chronic myeloid leukemia.

Back in Texas, he connected with the cancer care team at Baylor University Medical Center, part of Baylor Scott & White Health. A destination center for patients like Bren, Baylor Dallas offers innovative cellular therapies at one of the largest cancer treatment centers in the nation.

“I don’t think I could have had a better doctor,” he says. “He had a whole plan laid out.”

Bren’s treatment started with target therapies, but when his condition progressed, his doctor recommended a stem cell transplant. Bren turned to his mother for help.

“She gave me life two times,” he says. “First when I was born and again when she agreed to donate her stem cells to save my life.”

Since the transplant almost a decade ago, Bren has lived a full, healthy life. He’s cherished more time with his wife and children, including watching his son graduate and walking his daughter down the aisle.

“A lot of times you hear doom and gloom when people talk about cancer,” Bren says. “But even though my experience had its challenges, every battle was worth it.”

Your advantage in the fight against cancer

Every patient journey deserves the compassion and expertise of a dedicated team. Discover more at CellularTherapies.com.