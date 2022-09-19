Tuesday, September 20, 2022

RENDERING: Omniplan/Campus Vision
HP Presbyterian Church Getting New Fountain

The city of University Park recently approved allowing Highland Park Presbyterian Church to build a new fountain within the existing Rhodus Garden courtyard on the church campus.

The fountain will be 18 feet in total width, about 4 feet tall, and about 6 feet from front to back, and will likely be made of cast stone, University Park Community Development Director Patrick Baugh said. 

“The fountain is in the courtyard and cannot be seen from any public way around the entire campus,” Baugh said. “It can only be seen by standing in the courtyard itself.”

“I’ve been in the courtyard; it’s lovely, and I think the plans are beautiful,” councilwoman Liz Farley added. 

In other news: 

  • The city council opened the public hearing for the fiscal year 2023 budget. For more information, click here.
  • The city council approved the plan for a new single-family structure in the 6100 block of Golf Drive.
  • The city council approved an interlocal agreement with the town of Highland Park for a D.A.R.E. officer for Highland Park Middle School and a resource officer for Highland Park High School.

