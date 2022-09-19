Jesuit Dallas Earns National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor

Jesuit Dallas was the only private school in Texas named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

This recognition, following a nomination by the Council for American Private Education, is based on Jesuit’s exemplary achievement and overall academic performance. The campus is one of five private high schools in the country to earn the honor this year.

“The recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School validates the hard work of our students, teachers, and families,” Jesuit president Mike Earsing said. “It’s truly a community award, and one small measure that reinforces our commitment to academic excellence.”

Jesuit was one of few schools in Texas to start the 2020-2021 academic year on time and in person after implementing safety measures to mitigate pandemic-related risks. Additionally, 83% of class of 2022 students received at least one college scholarship while heading to selective universities across the country.

“Blue Ribbon schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who announced the honorees. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children.”

Jesuit first received recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School in 1991.