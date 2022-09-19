Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WATCH WOES

A reckless rogue ran off from the Tolleson Bank location in the 5500 block of Preston Road with a Rolex Submariner watch without paying after meeting an online seller about potentially buying the watch at 3:14 p.m. Sept. 12. An off-duty security officer gave chase on foot but the thief got into a nearby Ford SportsTrac.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

Arrested at 12:45 a.m.: a 41-year-old man for a warrant in the 4700 block of Byron Avenue.

Arrested at 6:38 p.m.: a 54-year-old man for a parole violation in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue.

13 Tuesday

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 57-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue.

A stealer drove off in a GMC Yukon from the 4600 block of Livingston Avenue before 7:40 a.m.

14 Wednesday

A fraudster claiming to be in law enforcement defrauded a woman from the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue out of a total of $237,550 before 8 a.m.

An officer found a Motorola smart phone on the street in the 4100 block of St. Johns Drive and took it back to the station.

16 Friday

Arrested at 1:19 a.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of driving without insurance, driving with expired registration, driving with an expired license, and possession of a controlled substance in the 5400 block of Preston Road.

17 Saturday

A careless driver hit a curb and flipped his vehicle in the 5400 block of Hillcrest Avenue, hitting and damaging a street sign, and left on foot before 12:05 a.m. The driver later went to speak with officers at the Highland Park Department of Public Safety about the incident.

A jerk cut down a pair of Japanese maple trees in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue before 4 p.m.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 2:10 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5100 block of Preston Road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

Reported at 10:18 a.m.: a thief took thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a home in the 3400 block of Westminster Avenue.

A purse pilferer snatched a Louis Vuitton bag with credit cards, a debit card, iPhone 13, and more from a diner at a Snider Plaza restaurant at 12:29 p.m.

A burglar broke into a Land Rover in the Plaza at Preston Center at 2:35 p.m., but didn’t take anything.

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to get into a Ford Explorer parked in the 3300 block of McFarlin Boulevard and take $500 worth of clothes, four debit/credit cards, and more from inside at 2:53 p.m.? The Explorer was unlocked.

A stealer swiped a bag and Microsoft Surface from a GMC Yukon parked in the Plaza at Preston Center before 5 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 23-year-old man for a warrant in the 2000 block of Milton Avenue.

13 Tuesday

Reported at 5:30 p.m.: a thief took $200 worth of jewelry and more from the YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

No time was given for the arrest of a 27-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

14 Wednesday

A rogue damaged a window of Allure Nails and Spa in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane before 4:18 a.m.

Reported at 3:03 p.m.: A crook took a Ford Fusion from the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue.

15 Thursday

A rogue damaged a Lexus in the Highland Park High School parking garage in the 4100 block of Glenwick Lane at 9:06 p.m.

16 Friday

A mischief maker damaged PVC pipe in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue at 12:12 p.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 3500 block of Northwest Parkway before 1:30 p.m.

17 Saturday

A thief drove off in a Ford F350 from the 3000 block of Rosedale Avenue before 11:46 a.m.

18 Sunday

Reported at 12:42 p.m.: a burglar took a bicycle from the porch of a home in the 4200 block of Normandy Avenue.

Reported at 7:20 p.m.: a license plate lifter took a plate from a Mercedes in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue.