Park Cities Resident Voted President of Salesmanship Club of Dallas

Tim Marron of the Park Cities was elected president of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas for its 103rd year.

The Salesmanship Club of Dallas is committed to providing children with educational and therapeutic programs of Momentous Institute. The organization also hosts the AT&T Byron Nelson, which benefits Momentous Institute.

“It is a wonderful and humbling honor to be chosen to lead an organization that is dedicated to bettering our community and improving mental health for all those who need it,” Marron said. “The passion I, as well as my fellow members, have for this club, its mission, and the work of Momentous Institute is limitless, and I am thrilled to be a part in what is to come.”

Marron most recently served as second vice president of the club’s board of directors, and he was previously the tournament chair of the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2016 and was a board member for Momentous Institute and Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas.

His presidency will last one year alongside his fellow board members who are as follows:

First Vice President: Joseph Merritt, Merritt Capital Partners

Second Vice President: M. Blair Oden, Texas Capital Bank

Secretary: Jeffrey J. Walter, Petrus Asset Management Company

Treasurer: R. Robert Engstrom, Darr Equipment Co.

Momentous Institute Board Chair: Joseph Ivan Young, Lancaster Distributing

Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas Board Chair: Timothy Costello, Newstone Capital Partners

For more information about the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, visit scdallas.org.