AWARE Dallas Announces 2022-2023 Board Members and Grant Recipients
AWARE, a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting Alzheimer’s disease through funding and programs, recently announced its 2022-2023 board directors and grant recipients.
The board members are as follows:
- President: Dr. Holly Hull Miori
- Immediate Past President: Karisti Julia
- Treasurer: Emily Collins
- Recording Secretary: Carol Stabler
- Membership: Mari Epperson
- Grant Review: Jolie Humphrey
- Finance: Stacey Angel
- Corresponding Secretary: Catherine Dickson Weber
- Communications/Website: Veronica Shanklin
- Directory/Yearbook: Barbara Mathes
- Programs-Logistics: Karen Koop and Cargo Crofford
- Grant Review-Elect: Gail Plummer
- Program Chair: Dr. Kamilia Smith
- Inspirational: Rev. Nicole Bates
- Webinar: Dr. Cindy Marshall
- Volunteer Coordinator: Erin Dougherty
- First Vice President: Jack Broyles
- Second Vice President: Bob Walker
The grant recipients are the following organizations:
- Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation
- Bishop Arts Theatre Center
- C.C. Young
- Center for Brain Health
- Christian Care Communities and Services
- Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society
- For Love and Art
- Foundation for the Callier Center and Communication Disorders
- Jewish Family Service
- Juliette Fowler Communities
- NorthPark Presbyterian Church
- Plano Symphony Orchestra
- Songs & Smiles
- Stomping Ground Theater and Training Center
- Texas Winds Musical Outreach
- The Senior Source
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Wilshire Baptist Church
- Myrna D. Schlegel AWARE Scholarship Fund
Membership in AWARE includes benefits such as network participation, education, resources, and donations. For more information about the organization, visit AWAREdallas.org.