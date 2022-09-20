AWARE Dallas Announces 2022-2023 Board Members and Grant Recipients

Dr. Holly Hull Miori, AWARE board president. PHOTO: Courtesy AWARE

AWARE, a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting Alzheimer’s disease through funding and programs, recently announced its 2022-2023 board directors and grant recipients.

The board members are as follows:

President: Dr. Holly Hull Miori

Immediate Past President: Karisti Julia

Treasurer: Emily Collins

Recording Secretary: Carol Stabler

Membership: Mari Epperson

Grant Review: Jolie Humphrey

Finance: Stacey Angel

Corresponding Secretary: Catherine Dickson Weber

Communications/Website: Veronica Shanklin

Directory/Yearbook: Barbara Mathes

Programs-Logistics: Karen Koop and Cargo Crofford

Grant Review-Elect: Gail Plummer

Program Chair: Dr. Kamilia Smith

Inspirational: Rev. Nicole Bates

Webinar: Dr. Cindy Marshall

Volunteer Coordinator: Erin Dougherty

First Vice President: Jack Broyles

Second Vice President: Bob Walker

The grant recipients are the following organizations:

Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

C.C. Young

Center for Brain Health

Christian Care Communities and Services

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society

For Love and Art

Foundation for the Callier Center and Communication Disorders

Jewish Family Service

Juliette Fowler Communities

NorthPark Presbyterian Church

Plano Symphony Orchestra

Songs & Smiles

Stomping Ground Theater and Training Center

Texas Winds Musical Outreach

The Senior Source

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Wilshire Baptist Church

Myrna D. Schlegel AWARE Scholarship Fund

Membership in AWARE includes benefits such as network participation, education, resources, and donations. For more information about the organization, visit AWAREdallas.org.