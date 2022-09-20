Tuesday, September 20, 2022

PHOTO: Courtesy AWARE Dallas
AWARE Dallas Announces 2022-2023 Board Members and Grant Recipients

Maria Lawson
Dr. Holly Hull Miori, AWARE board president. PHOTO: Courtesy AWARE

AWARE, a local nonprofit dedicated to fighting Alzheimer’s disease through funding and programs, recently announced its 2022-2023 board directors and grant recipients.

The board members are as follows:

  • President: Dr. Holly Hull Miori
  • Immediate Past President: Karisti Julia
  • Treasurer: Emily Collins
  • Recording Secretary: Carol Stabler
  • Membership: Mari Epperson
  • Grant Review: Jolie Humphrey
  • Finance: Stacey Angel
  • Corresponding Secretary: Catherine Dickson Weber
  • Communications/Website: Veronica Shanklin
  • Directory/Yearbook: Barbara Mathes
  • Programs-Logistics: Karen Koop and Cargo Crofford
  • Grant Review-Elect: Gail Plummer
  • Program Chair: Dr. Kamilia Smith
  • Inspirational: Rev. Nicole Bates
  • Webinar: Dr. Cindy Marshall
  • Volunteer Coordinator: Erin Dougherty
  • First Vice President: Jack Broyles
  • Second Vice President: Bob Walker

The grant recipients are the following organizations:

  • Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation
  • Bishop Arts Theatre Center
  • C.C. Young
  • Center for Brain Health
  • Christian Care Communities and Services
  • Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society
  • For Love and Art
  • Foundation for the Callier Center and Communication Disorders
  • Jewish Family Service
  • Juliette Fowler Communities
  • NorthPark Presbyterian Church
  • Plano Symphony Orchestra
  • Songs & Smiles
  • Stomping Ground Theater and Training Center
  • Texas Winds Musical Outreach
  • The Senior Source
  • UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Wilshire Baptist Church
  • Myrna D. Schlegel AWARE Scholarship Fund

Membership in AWARE includes benefits such as network participation, education, resources, and donations. For more information about the organization, visit AWAREdallas.org.

