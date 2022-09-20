HPHS Theatre Production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Highland Park High School invites you to “be their guest” at the remaining shows of Beauty and the Beast, which runs through this week.

The remaining performances include 7 p.m. shows Sept. 23 and 24 and a 2 p.m. show Sept. 25 in the high school’s Palmer Auditorium. Reserved seat tickets are $15 and are available here.

As many fans of the Disney movie remember, Beauty and the Beast follows a young prince who falls under a curse by an Enchantress as punishment for his selfishness and cruelty. Now a beast, the prince must learn to love and earn love in return before the last petal of an Enchanted Rose falls. Should he fail, he would be doomed to remain a beast for all time.

The show stars Cate Gould as Belle, Carter Moreland as Gaston, and Morgan Martinez as the Beast.

Ahead of the show’s opening, the Highland Park High School Theatre Booster Club hosted a “tea with Belle” Sept. 17 for young fans to take photos with the characters.

For more information about Scots Theatre, click here.