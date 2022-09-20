Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Olivia Carroll as Mrs. Potts, Emma Becker as Cogsworth, Cate Gould as Belle, Morgan Martinez as The Beast, Abby O'Rourke as Madam La Grande Bouche. Photo: Tammy Duclow
HPHS Theatre Production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Highland Park High School invites you to “be their guest” at the remaining shows of Beauty and the Beast, which runs through this week. 

The remaining performances include 7 p.m. shows Sept. 23 and 24 and a 2 p.m. show Sept. 25 in the high school’s Palmer Auditorium. Reserved seat tickets are $15 and are available here.

As many fans of the Disney movie remember, Beauty and the Beast follows a young prince who falls under a curse by an Enchantress as punishment for his selfishness and cruelty. Now a beast, the prince must learn to love and earn love in return before the last petal of an Enchanted Rose falls. Should he fail, he would be doomed to remain a beast for all time.  

The show stars Cate Gould as Belle, Carter Moreland as Gaston, and Morgan Martinez as the Beast. 

Ahead of the show’s opening, the Highland Park High School Theatre Booster Club hosted a “tea with Belle” Sept. 17 for young fans to take photos with the characters.

For more information about Scots Theatre, click here.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

