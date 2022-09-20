Parish Baseball Players Bring ‘More Than a Game’ to Vogel Alcove Campers

Summer brought the heat, and Parish Episcopal School teens brought the baseball to Vogel Alcove Summer Camp participants.

High school baseball players Parker Wilderom, Prateek Oblumpally, Thomas Milo, Owen Dalziel, and Nick Rolfi organized a “More Than a Game” camp for the Dallas nonprofit, which helps homeless families and children.

Coach Chad Allen, a Texas A&M University graduate and former professional baseball player, lent his contagious energy and passion to the effort.

Each camper received a T-shirt, ball cap, and a newly signed baseball from Allen, who played for the Minnesota Twins, Florida Marlins, and Texas Rangers, as well as a mid-1990s U.S. Olympics baseball team.

Allen and the Parish boys ran three stations throughout the morning – hitting, infield, and outfield – and had the campers ready to conclude the event with a short scrimmage with lots of cheering, screaming, support, and laughter.

The boys said they wanted to share their love of baseball and the life skills they have learned through playing, such as resilience and teamwork.

In preparation for the camp, they raised $5,240. Some of those dollars went to purchase baseballs, gloves, helmets, bats, etc. The remainder, $2,512.16, went into a check donated to Vogel Alcove.

The agency also gets to keep the baseball equipment to support the skills gained and excitement generated that day.

Chad Allen, who played professional baseball for the Minnesota Twins, Florida Marlins, and Texas Rangers, coaches students in the Vogel Alcove Summer Camp program.



Campers and their leaders gather for a group photo.