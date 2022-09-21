Dallas to Hold Affordable Housing Equity Community Meetings

The city of Dallas is hosting community meetings to bring residents into the conversation about equitable affordable housing convenient to work, school, and services across the city.

One of the meetings will be held at Walnut Hill Recreation Center, convenient for Preston Hollow residents, Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be four other in-person meetings in North Dallas, South Dallas, and Lake Highlands, and a virtual meeting Saturday, Oct. 1. from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The meetings are part of an initiative known as Dallas Accountability for Housing Equity — “an effort by the City of Dallas to operationalize the 11 strategy recommendations from the equity audit of the 2018 Dallas Comprehensive Housing Plan,” the meeting graphic reads.

The accountability framework will guide the city’s future housing goals and adjustments to ensure equitable housing is available across the city.

To RSVP for the community conversation at the Walnut Hill Recreation Center or for more information, visit this link.

PHOTO: Source Dallas Accountability for Housing Equity