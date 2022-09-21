Galleria Santaland and SNOWDAY Tickets Now Available

While temperatures remain in the 90s, reservations are now open for mall-goers to embrace the cold with Santaland and SNOWDAY at the Galleria Dallas, which open Nov. 18.

This year, the experience includes new exhibit features and behind the scenes, plus a custom reservation system to give families time with Santa with a lower wait time. Reservations are recommended, but a new walk-up virtual queue will allow on-site guests to minimize wait times as well.

Santaland is an immersive experience where guests are “transported” to the North Pole via the Santaland Express. During the ride, the conductor shares holiday stories and scenery flashes by train windows, then upon arrival, visitors are led through a winter wonderland before a private visit with Santa.

On the other hand, SNOWDAY is guest adventure that brings them through imaginative rooms and surprises for guests of all ages over the course of an hour. They’re greeted with light tunnels, an illusion room, nearly a dozen new visuals, and more to make every guest’s experience unique.

Santaland will be open until Dec. 24 and SNOWDAY will be open until Jan. 8. Santaland tickets are $24.97 for a family of two or $39.95 for a family of four. SNOWDAY tickets start at $21.99 per adult and $9.99 per child. Combined tickets for both experiences are available, too.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit SNOWDAYdallas.com.