Sydney Breon and Highland Park secured easy victories over their first four opponents in district play. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
HP Makes a Sweeping Statement in 7-6A

Todd Jorgenson

Highland Park continues to dominate the volleyball competition in District 7-6A, with Lake Highlands and Irving as the latest victims.

The Lady Scots have won 21 consecutive sets over seven matches after throttling Irving on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-7, 25-10. Despite playing a challenging early schedule, HP has not lost to a public-school team all season.

Next up, the Lady Scots (28-2, 4-0) will host Richardson Berkner and Richardson before traveling to Irving MacArthur to wrap up the first half of the 7-6A schedule on Sept. 30.

