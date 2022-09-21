HP Makes a Sweeping Statement in 7-6A

Highland Park continues to dominate the volleyball competition in District 7-6A, with Lake Highlands and Irving as the latest victims.

The Lady Scots have won 21 consecutive sets over seven matches after throttling Irving on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-7, 25-10. Despite playing a challenging early schedule, HP has not lost to a public-school team all season.

Next up, the Lady Scots (28-2, 4-0) will host Richardson Berkner and Richardson before traveling to Irving MacArthur to wrap up the first half of the 7-6A schedule on Sept. 30.