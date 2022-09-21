Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 12-18

PHOTO: Unpslash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNWELCOME GUEST

A trespasser got a criminal trespass warning before 5:11 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Elan at Bluffview Apartments office. Just two days later, despite the warning, the unwanted visitor returned before 12:49 p.m. Sept. 16.

12 Monday

A shopper had drug paraphernalia on them at NorthPark Center before 3:50 p.m.

A public drunk was causing a disturbance before 8:21 p.m. at the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities.

Someone stole from the Tom Thumb at 11920 Preston Road at an undisclosed time.

Before 3:50 p.m., someone stole another person’s property at NorthPark Center.

13 Tuesday

Before 7:27 a.m., a man’s car was stolen from the 8300 block of Midway Road.

Before 1:33 p.m., a woman’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A public drunk was busted before 2:58 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

Police responded to bags of marijuana found in a NorthPark Center retail store before 4:49 p.m.

Busted before 11:02 p.m.: a drunk driver without insurance in the 6100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A woman’s property was stolen at an undisclosed time at Everleigh Forestwood.

14 Wednesday

Abandoned property was reported before 11:14 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Northwest Highway.

At an undisclosed time, stuff was stolen from a man in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

15 Thursday

An unknown offender taped antisemetic posters at Good Shepherd Episcopal School before 7:29 a.m.

Before 1:48 p.m., someone entered a man’s locked vehicle (without damaging it) and removed items in the 5700 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Before 2:25 p.m., a suspect verbally threatened to assault a man in the 5900 block of Sherry Lane.

An injured person was reported before 8:51 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Brookview Drive.

Someone stole from a department store in NorthPark Center at an undisclosed time.

16 Friday

Before 6:56 a.m., a burglar broke a glass door and stole from a specialty store in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane.

A known trespasser returned to a restaurant at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Northwest Highway before 10:22 a.m. after receiving a criminal trespass warning about a month prior.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from Pavilion Townplace at 7700 W. Greenway Blvd. before 12:17 p.m.

After a traffic violation in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center before 2:39 p.m., one of the involved parties left without leaving contact information.

Found property was reported before 3 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lemmon Avenue.

Before 4:23 p.m., someone stole another person’s property at the Primrose School of Park Cities.

Someone stole from a woman before 9:11 p.m. at Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

A reckless vandal threw a rock through a man’s car window in the 4700 block of Gulfstream Drive.

A nonviolent family offense took place in a home in the 6000 block of Lupton Lane at an undisclosed time.

Stolen at an undisclosed time: a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Athena Condominiums in the 6300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A nonviolent family offense took place at an undisclosed time at the Chick-fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Someone stole from a woman in NorthPark Center at an undisclosed time.

17 Saturday

A persistent messenger continued to contact a woman after being blocked in the 7100 block of Azalea Lane before 4:34 p.m.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen at NorthPark Center before 7:26 p.m.

Before 7:27 p.m. at NorthPark Center, a woman’s car window was broken and stuff was taken out of it.

Stolen before 8:24 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A woman’s property was stolen in a home in the 5000 block of Thunder Road at an undisclosed time.

At an undisclosed time, someone stole from a man in the 6400 block of Northaven Road.