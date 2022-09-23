Faith Friday: SMAA Hosting Blessing of the Animals

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church is gearing up for a fun event for everyone and their dogs … or other pets. The Blessing of the Animals is set for 4-5 p.m. Oct. 2 in the west parking lot of the church at 8011 Douglas Avenue.

The event celebrating the Feast of St. Francis is free and open to the community. A short liturgy will be led by the clergy followed by individual pet blessings. Refreshments will also be served, and each pet will receive a St. Francis medallion for its collar.

This year, SMAA is also partnering with VNA’s Meals-on-Wheels pet program for a new animal outreach project.

For more information, click here.