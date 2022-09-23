Thomason, Lady Scots Win at Tenison Park

Tatum Thomason led Highland Park to its first win of the girls golf season on Monday at Tenison Park Golf Course.

In addition to winning the team title, the Lady Scots swept the top four spots in the individual standings. Thomason was followed by teammates Piper Holdridge, Alexandra Baroody, and Daisy Murphy.

HP opened its fall campaign by placing 10th in an elite field at the Heart of Texas Championship on Sept. 9-10 at Pecan Valley in Fort Worth.

Meanwhile, the HP boys will start the fall season — their first under new coach Richard Wager — with a tournament at Watters Creek in Plano.