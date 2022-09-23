Friday, September 23, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Park Cities Sports 

Thomason, Lady Scots Win at Tenison Park

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Tatum Thomason led Highland Park to its first win of the girls golf season on Monday at Tenison Park Golf Course.

In addition to winning the team title, the Lady Scots swept the top four spots in the individual standings. Thomason was followed by teammates Piper Holdridge, Alexandra Baroody, and Daisy Murphy.

HP opened its fall campaign by placing 10th in an elite field at the Heart of Texas Championship on Sept. 9-10 at Pecan Valley in Fort Worth.

Meanwhile, the HP boys will start the fall season — their first under new coach Richard Wager — with a tournament at Watters Creek in Plano.

You May Also Like

Lady Scots Defend Relay Title at Norbuck

Todd Jorgenson 0

High School Sports Scoreboard: Jan. 29

Staff Report 0

Who Is Your Person of the Year?

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *