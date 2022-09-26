EarthX to Celebrate Half Earth Day With Immersive Film Premiere

EarthX and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra are working together for the U.S. premiere of The Way of the Rain — Hope for Earth through a performance combining orchestra, chorus, film, art, and spoken word.

The show will be held at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 22. While telling the story of the formation of the universe, galaxies, and the Earth, it will bring in nature’s beauty while calling attention to the Earth’s vulnerability brought on by climate change.

“We are honored The Way of the Rain — Hope for Earth will finally be presented to Dallas,” said Sibylle Szaggars Redford, who is the founder, president, and artistic director for the film. “The future of Earth and our wellbeing lies in our hands, only together — like raindrops — will we be able to nourish the river of life.”

Sibylle Szaggars Redford worked in collaboration with music composer Tim Janis and performance film artist Floyd Thomas McBee to create the film. Robert Redford will narrate and Julien Benichou will conduct the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

“I knew that the Dallas Symphony Orchestra needed to be part of this project form the moment that Trammell approached me,” said Dallas Symphony Orchestra CEO Kim Noltemy. “The marrying of all these disciplines to tell the story of our Earth resonated with me, and I know it will resonate with audiences.”

The premiere was slated for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at Earthx2020 but was delayed for pandemic-related concerns. Two years later, EarthX founder Trammell S. Crow says he’s “thrilled to be hosting this special evening in Dallas with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.”

Tickets for the event range from $45 to $250, and VIP experience packages are available at $500 and $2,500. For more details, visit DallasSymphony.org.