North Texas Giving Day Raises $62.6M

The 14th annual North Texas Giving Day, held Sept. 22, raised $62,656,273 for local nonprofits.

The grand total was reached by 94,285 donors for more than 3,000 nonprofits across the region.

North Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour, online giving event where people can shop through thousands of nonprofits to donate to one (or multiple) that aligns with their passions.

In addition to monetary donations, participants had the opportunity to pledge hours to volunteer with specific organizations. This year, 10,521 volunteers made pledges.

This year saw a slight decrease in engagement from 2021, when 103,000 donors raised $66 million. However, to date, North Texas Giving Day has raised a total of more than $503 million since its start in 2009.

“Over the course of those years, we have seen North Texans and really people beyond even our region really embrace North Texas Giving Day as their philanthropic outlet,” said Chris McSwain, director of community engagement for North Texas Giving Day.

This year’s top fundraising organizations are as follows:

Small Organizations ($250,000 and below):

Medium Organizations ($250,001-999,999):

Large Organizations ($1 million and above):

Schools:

PHOTO: Kim Leeson