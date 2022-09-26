Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 19-25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PRICEY ACCESSORIES PILFERED

Reported at 2:49 p.m. Sept. 21: Shoplifters snuck five buckles valued at $450 each and five belts valued at $600 each out of the Hermes store in Highland Park Village.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

Arrested at 12:58 a.m.: a 24-year-old accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 4700 block of Armstrong Parkway.

Arrested at 11:05 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of trespassing in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue.

20 Tuesday

A good neighbor found a Beretta shotgun in an alley in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue and turned it in to police at 9:13 a.m.

Scammers took a total of $22,250 from a resident in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive before 4:10 p.m. after a bogus threat of arrest if the scammers didn’t receive the money.

21 Wednesday

A porch pirate pilfered packages containing a #11 Dallas Cowboys jersey and a box containing $400 worth of clothes from a home in the 4500 block of Belfort Place before 2:57 p.m.

A ne’er do well took a bag containing a MacBook Air, a Gucci wallet, and two credit cards from a Mercedes parked near the Mi Cocina restaurant in Highland Park Village before 6:30 p.m.

22 Thursday

Arrested at 6:50 a.m.: a 26-year-old accused of driving without a license plate or proper registration in the 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 9:29 a.m.: a thief found easy pickings of two gate openers and a set of keys from a Ford F250 that was likely left unlocked in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue.

A careless driver hit a GMC Sierra parked in the 4400 block of Arcady Avenue and left without providing information before 3:40 p.m.

23 Friday

Arrested at 8:05 p.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of evading detention and for warrants in the 4600 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

24 Saturday

Arrested at 3:03 a.m.: a 43-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Roland Avenue.

A reckless driver hit an Infiniti coupe in a parking lot at Highland Park Village at 3:33 p.m. and left without providing information.

Reported at 5:35 p.m.: a burglar broke into a Tesla Model X parked in front of the Ralph Lauren store in Highland Park Village and made off with a bag containing MacBook Air, credit cards, Chanel glasses, a Rolex pen, and more.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Tuesday

A rogue vandalized a Dodge Challenger in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 6 a.m.

A ne’er do well vandalized a Chevrolet work truck in the 5900 block of Hillcrest Avenue before noon.

A purse pilferer took a Ralph Lauren bag from a Mercedes GLC300 parked in Snider Plaza at 3:52 p.m.

Reported at 7:30 p.m.: a schemer scammed a woman from the 3600 block of Hanover Street out of $60,000.

21 Wednesday

Reported at 2:14 p.m.: a thief took a Trek bicycle from a carrier on a Subaru Forester in Snider Plaza.

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue to try to use a credit card before 6:27 p.m.

How easy was it for a stealer to take a laptop from a Ford Explorer in the Plaza at Preston Center before 7:15 p.m.? The Ford Explorer was unlocked.

22 Thursday

A swindler took $4,000 from a woman from the 4100 block of Druid Lane at 8:12 p.m.

23 Friday

A stealer took a backpack, a MacBook Pro, a pair of AirPods, and a pair of Tom Ford glasses from a BMW X5 in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane before 5:26 p.m.

A crook took a MacBook Pro and a Dell laptop from a Cadillac Escalade parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 6:20 p.m.

25 Sunday

Thieves took an iPad Pro and a Surface Pro from a Range Rover and Mercedes in the Plaza at Preston Center at 8:35 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 17-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of Pebblebrook Drive.