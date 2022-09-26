Season Opening Snapshots

Fall doesn’t arrive in the Park Cities until Scots football begins.

The Scots kicked off the season with a 38-24 victory over Flower Mound Marcus at Highlander Stadium, and as usual, the staff of Park Cities People was there to capture the excitement of the crowd before the game.

Scots fans were decked out in their best blue and gold gear and featured community luminaries like renowned sports photographer and 2019 University Park Citizen of the Year Brad Bradley.

Follow the rest of the Scots season at our sports newsletter, The Plaid Report.













