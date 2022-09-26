Tuesday, September 27, 2022

PHOTO: Screengrab
UP City Council Approves FY2023 Budget

The University Park city council recently approved the fiscal year 2023 budget, a related ordinance levying the fiscal year 2023 property tax rate, and more. 

The total budget of $61,268,885 is 8.8% higher than last year’s $56,301,727 adopted budget. 

University Park finance director Tom Tvardzik said the budget will take effect Oct. 1.

The tax rate approved is $0.245975 (24.5975 cents) per $100 of taxable value, which Tvardzik said is 1.84 cents or 6.96% lower than the rate levied for the prior year.

Lastly, as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget, the city council approved a 10% increase in water service fees, a 6% increase in sanitary sewer service fees, a 6% increase in sanitation fees, and a 29% increase in stormwater drainage fees. 

“These increases were necessitated by cost passthroughs from our suppliers and service providers, such as the Dallas County-Park Cities Municipal Utility District, city of Dallas water utilities, and city of Garland landfill operations,” Tvardzik said.

For more information, click here.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers

