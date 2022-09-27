Council Celebrates 40th, Woman’s Garden Turns 25

Only public garden funded by and dedicated to women honors feminine ideal

A Woman’s Garden at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is turning 25.

The garden was started in 1997 by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and, to this day, is the only public garden in the country conceived by, funded by, and dedicated to women.

“Our beautiful garden celebrates the power, creativity, resourcefulness, passion, and commitment of women across generations coming together to support a common goal: the fulfillment of our mission in support of A Woman’s Garden,” said Sarah Jo Hardin, the current president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

FROM LEFT: Connie Klemow chaired the September 1997 Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, attended by landscape designer Morgan Wheelock and Women’s Council president Emilynn Wilson. Scrapbook pages recall the groundbreaking ceremony. TOP: R. L. “Bob” Thornton Jr. with Virginia Nick. BOTTOM: Barbara Averitt, Barbara Lake, Margaret McDermott, Bob Thornton, and Robert Hoffman. (Photos: Sharon Adams)

Overlooking White Rock Lake, the world-renowned display of design and history serves as a living testament to the council’s founders, Margaret McDermott and Virginia Nick, and other members who have committed to creating a garden dedicated to the spirit of women across generations. The design brings in rustic strength, water and landscape, formal and naturalistic elements, and refuge and renewal to reflect a respect for nature and the feminine ideal.

“The relationship between the Women’s Council and the Dallas Arboretum is truly a wonderful partnership,” said Mary Brinegar, president and CEO of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Society. “Both groups have high standards and an interest in making sure those visiting from our area and indeed from afar see a garden that is competitive with the finest gardens in the world, due to classic design and attention to detail.”

Not only does 2022 mark the garden’s 25th anniversary, but it also celebrates the Women’s Council’s 40th anniversary. The now 500-member body was founded in 1982 with the mission of making the garden’s design, construction, funding, and endowment a reality — and in 40 years, the nonprofit has continued to do just that.

Proceeds from the garden benefit the growth of the maintenance and improvement of A Woman’s Garden, and the need for fundraising continues to grow to support the year-round maintenance of the plantings, features, structures, and repairs. Fundraising efforts include those by members of the Women’s Council and donors who give financial gifts in return for naming features in the garden.

“Our Women’s Council members are connected by a strong vine of love for nature, earthly beauty, and A Woman’s Garden,” Hardin said. “Together, we have taken that connective vine and grown not only a beautiful garden but a legacy of volunteerism and friendship.”