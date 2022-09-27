The State Fair of Texas Opens This Week. Celebrity Chef Lineup Revealed, Discounts, and More

The State Fair of Texas opens this week and one of the big draws is, of course, the food.

Foodie fairgoers can enjoy free demonstrations from an array of popular local chefs — everyone from Michelin Star restauranteurs, celebrity chefs, and cookbook authors — during all 24 days of the fair. The demonstrations from nearly 100 local, regional, and national kitchen masters will be in the Creative Arts Building at Fair Park.

The chefs will give kitchen tips, answer questions, share samples with the audience, and prepare their favorite dishes.

The Celebrity Chef Kitchen has acquired talent that has been featured on national programs, including MasterChef and Chopped. Some chefs have also been featured as celebrity judges in the Big Tex Choice Awards.

The 2022 State Fair of Texas opens on Friday, Sept. 30, and will run through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

Want to find ways to save at the fair? (READ: Ways To Save at the 2022 State Fair of Texas)

Want to win a chance to win thousands of dollars toward custom Lucchese boots while taking rideshare to the fair or wherever you want to go?

Alto riders will find a scratch-off ticket in their ride from Oct. 1 until Oct. 7.

Play to win each time you ride and if your card boasts three gold boots, you’re a winner. One grand prize winner will find an actual pair of golden boots in their Alto and win a $2,000 gift card to Lucchese.