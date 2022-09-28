Medical City Spine Hospital Debuts New Surgery Center

The Medical City Spine Hospital opened a new surgery space to provide specialized orthopedic and spine care, known as the Medical City Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center Dallas.

The new center is a collaborative effort with 15 physician partners who specialize in adult and pediatric orthopedic and spine surgeries, hip and knee reconstruction, joint replacements, musculoskeletal oncology, neurology, orthopedic oncology, pain medicine, shoulders, and sports medicine procedures.

Designed with equipment to provide a modern and safe surgery experience, the facility is home to board-certified, fellowship-trained surgeons and leading-edge equipment.

“Medical City Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center Dallas was specifically designed to meet the individual needs of orthopedic and spine patients,” said Dr. Anup Pradhan, an orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon at the new center. “At Medical City Orthopedic & Spine Surgery Center Dallas, we are committed to providing personalized, high-quality outpatient care in a safe environment. Our team of surgeons bring decades of experience and a dedicated focus to complex orthopedic and spine procedures.”

The new 25,000-square-foot facility includes these features:

Four operating rooms customized for orthopedic and spine procedures

Two procedure rooms for pain injections and nerve ablations

Three overnight observation rooms

Modern surgical technology

Environmentally conscious design

The surgery center is part of Medical City Healthcare’s investment initiative of more than $1.1 billion spent or committed over five years across the Medical City Healthcare system. These investments include expansion and improvement to existing facilities, new services, upgraded technology, and the purchase and construction of new facilities.

The Medical City Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Center is located at 12228 N. Central Expressway, Suite 100, open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit MedicalCitySpineHospital.com.