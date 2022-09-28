Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 19-25

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHAT TIME IS IT?

A man who visited Inwood Tavern reported his watch was stolen off his wrist Sept. 24, but the time wasn’t listed: Was that because he couldn’t check?

Sept. 24

19 Monday

Before 2:52 a.m., someone pointed a handgun at a man and woman in the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A stranger entered a woman’s vehicle before 4:32 p.m. in the parking lot of Tom Thumb at Preston Royal Village, but authorities aren’t sure if property was taken.

At Preston Royal Village at an undisclosed time, property was stolen from a man’s vehicle.

20 Tuesday

Before 9:26 p.m., property was stolen from a man’s car at Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Someone stole from Central Market at Preston Oaks Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

A man was stolen from at an undisclosed time at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

At an unlisted time, a burglar stole from a home in the 6900 block of Lavendale Avenue.

21 Wednesday

A burglar entered a car and stole from it before 12:48 a.m. in the parking lot of Bike Mart.

Stolen before 3:21 p.m.: two air conditioning units from The Citadel at Preston.

Someone was caught for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 4:45 p.m.

A burglar stole things from a woman’s vehicle before 6:39 p.m. near Preston Royal Village.

Before 9:10 p.m., a public drunk was arrested at Preston-Royal Southwest.

In the NorthPark Center parking lot before 9:41 p.m., someone entered a woman’s car and stole her property.

At Preston Royal Village before 10:59 p.m., a burglar entered a woman’s car and removed property.

Someone assaulted a woman at the Law Plaza office building at an undisclosed time.

At an unlisted time, a woman at NorthPark Center was stolen from.

22 Thursday

Burglarized at an undisclosed time: a home in the 5400 block of North Dentwood Drive.

23 Friday

A robber tried to break into a man’s car and pulled a gun before 11:49 p.m. in the 9100 block of Devonshire Drive.

An unidentified man entered a work van and stole items in the 5600 block of Caruth Boulevard before 12:08 p.m.

Before 1:38 p.m., a rummager entered a woman’s vehicle and went through her stuff in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

At the southeast corner of West Lovers Lane and Inwood Road, stuff was stolen from a woman’s car before 2:53 p.m.

In the parking lot of Chick-fil-A at 3280 W. Northwest Highway, property was stolen without consent before 4:04 p.m.

Before 5:08 p.m., someone stole from a woman’s car in the parking lot of Preston Center.

Burglarized before 5:23 p.m.: a man’s car at NorthPark Center.

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole his things before 6:39 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Lovers Lane.

At an undisclosed time, a demolition hammer was stolen from the Preston Place Condominiums.

24 Saturday

Before 10:24 a.m., a woman’s patio furniture was stolen from her home in the 4200 block of Northcrest Road.

A sneaky stealer took stuff from a man’s car before 3:01 p.m. in the 8300 block of Westchester Drive.

Before 5:40 p.m., someone was issued a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center.

Stolen before 7:03 p.m.: a man’s car tail lights in the 5700 block of Stanford Avenue.

Before 11:16 p.m., a man’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities.

25 Sunday

Reported before 1:37 a.m.: abandoned property in the 4300 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

In the NorthPark Center parking lot before 4:21 p.m., there was a hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle.

At an unlisted time, a burglar entered a woman’s car and stole stuff from it at the southwest corner of Lovers Lane and Inwood Road.