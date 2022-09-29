Art For Advocacy Raises $1.45 Million for DCAC

Art for Advocacy benefiting the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Sept. 10 raised a total of $1.45 million for the agency, which works with public and private agencies to investigate, prosecute, and provide healing services for child abuse cases in Dallas County.

Hosted by Stephanie and John Roberts, 700 guests attended the sold-out charitable evening, which included a silent art auction featuring 84 works, as well as a live art auction with five pieces.

The highest-selling work was “Threads of Happiness” by Carlyn Ray, a collaboration piece with clients from Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center that sold for $30,000.

The event was co-chaired by Victoria Brown, Kate LaGere, and Evan Westerburg, with Ellie and Sam Lam serving as honorary chairs.

