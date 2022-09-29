Eataly Dallas Hosting Vino Fest

Eataly Dallas is hosting Vino Fest Sept. 29, a storewide tasting event featuring more than 30 Italian wines with complimentary light bites.

To savor the final days of Sale-tember, Eataly is inviting Dallasites to taste some of the most beloved wines in one night. Chat with their experts about different wines, taste light bites prepared by their chefs, enjoy a complimentary wine tasting class, and shop the final days of Sale-tember.

Vino Fest is free (RSVP is encouraged), though each tasting station requires a ticket. Tickets can be purchased on-site. For more information, visit Eataly’s website.