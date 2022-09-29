How Satisfied Are Passengers With Love Field, DFW Airport As Traffic Picks Up?

Dallas Love Field and DFW airport are still among the best airports in North America, according to recent rankings by J.D. Power, but DFW received lower scores than last year from passengers.

In the poll of travelers at U.S. and Canadian airports, Love Field was ranked the third best large airport behind Tampa International Airport and John Wayne Airport in California, while DFW ranked eighth in the “mega” airport category.

In 2021, Love Field was ranked the fourth-best large airport, and DFW was ranked one spot higher than it did this year as the seventh-best “mega” airport.

Two years ago, Love Field was ranked as the top large airport, and DFW ranked sixth in the “mega” airport category.

“The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded, and passengers are increasingly frustrated — and it is likely to continue through 2023,” said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power. “In some ways, this is a return to normal as larger crowds at airports tend to make travelers more frazzled, but in cases where parking lots are over capacity, gates are standing room only, and restaurants and bars are not even open to offer some reprieve, it is clear that increased capacity in airports can’t come soon enough.”

The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium North American airports by examining six factors (in order of importance): terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail. Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year; large airports with 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year; and medium airports with 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year.

