The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Has A New Owner

The renowned Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is under new ownership.

The upscale hotel opened in 1981 and has long been a local favorite of celebrities and business leaders.

The 143-room hotel and restaurant were purchased by investor HSN Capital Partners. The new owners say they plan to continue operating the Mansion with Rosewood Hotels and Resorts.

“We’re thrilled to be working alongside the Rosewood Hotel & Resorts team to build upon the success of such a beloved historic property in the Dallas area,” said Vipin Nambiar, founder of HN Capital Partners. “This magnificent estate offered HN Capital a unique opportunity to further invest in the Dallas community, and we’re excited to continue to forge even stronger bonds with local partners as we begin work on enhancing what this iconic hospitality destination has to offer. Our goal is to respect the hotel’s history and work closely with the Rosewood team to further expand the luxury offerings and imagine new services that ensure that the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek remains the most beloved hotel for the Dallas community and travelers alike. Our aspiration always remains the same: to use our training as architects, planners, finance, and legal professionals with the guiding principle of leaving something better than we found it. Our effort here will be no different. I also want to thank all who have trusted us with capital for this transaction, including KSL Capital Partners and Interbank.”

The Italian Renaissance-style estate was originally built in the early 1920s, and Rosewood Corp. bought the property and transformed it into a beloved restaurant and hotel in 1979. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek debuted newly refurbished guestrooms and suites, a lobby, and guest experiences in 2020 just in time for its 40th anniversary.

“Deeply rooted in Dallas’ landscape and history, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek prides itself on being a pillar of its community, providing the best experience possible for visitors, guests and associates,” Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, told the Dallas Morning News in a statement. “The Rosewood brand is thrilled to work with HN Capital Partners to continue this legacy.”

Another spokesperson for HN Capital Partners confirmed the sale of the property to People Newspapers and said the firm plans to share additional information about the property in the coming months.

Also among HN Capital Partners’ local holdings are the W Hotel and properties in the Design District. Nambiar was also involved in the planning and development of the Virgin Hotel in the Dallas Design District.

We’ll update this story with additional information as it becomes available.