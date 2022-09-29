Volk Estates Mansion is Dallas’ Priciest Listing

A new construction in the exclusive Volk Estates enclave is the priciest listing in Dallas at $43 million.

The 23,688-square-foot home sits on a 1.84-acre lot and boasts exotic finishes throughout from across the world, a pool, theater, wine room, elevator, and lots of garage space with seven bays and charging for electric vehicles. Construction on the three-level, six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home started in 2018.

Builder Stuart McIlyar of McIlyar Construction Co., who builds in the Park Cities, Bluffview, and North Dallas area, told the Dallas Business Journal the home is the biggest he’s constructed.

“It is at least double the next biggest house I’ve done,” he said.

Designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, unique design elements include imported Bulgarian limestone on its front facade, blue-hued quartzite countertops, African mahogany lining the walls and shelves of the library, and more.

“Custom iron doors open to oversized entry (with) black-(and)-white panda marble, (a) sweeping double staircase, and extraordinary chandelier,” Allie Beth Allman’s listing says.

No two of the mansion’s 11 bathrooms are alike, the listing continues.

The estate also boasts modern, environmentally-conscious features including solar panels, and geothermal heating and cooling.

Realtor Diana Stewart with Allie Beth Allman and Associates has the listing.