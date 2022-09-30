Scots WR Lilly Continues Family Tradition, Only on Offense

Fleet-footed slot receiver overcomes injuries to earn starting spot

Like many teenage athletes, Beau Lilly finds himself regaled by tales from his grandfather about glory days on the gridiron.

But when your grandfather is Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame defensive lineman Bob Lilly, those historical anecdotes are more interesting – and relevant – than most.

The Highland Park receiver might play a different position, but he still embraces the connection to a name that will forever be at the forefront of Texas football lore.

“He tells me a lot of stories and gives me tips about stuff that helped him when he was playing,” said Beau Lilly, a senior who has become a key contributor as a slot receiver for the Scots.

That role has come with injury-related challenges. Lilly was sidelined for his entire freshman season, and then a pulled hamstring suffered during the spring after his sophomore campaign set him back again.

Lilly is happy to be fully healthy for his senior year — especially given his close bond with quarterback Brennan Storer — and has gained a valuable perspective now that he’s finally able to showcase his skills.

“Sometimes things are out of your control,” Lilly said. “I’m just focused on making every catch and block I can to help the team win. I’m grateful for every down I play.”

Lilly had just five receptions for 30 yards last season. However, he made his mark as a sprinter during track and field season last spring for the Scots. He finished second in the 100 meters at the District 13-5A meet and helped the Scots reach regionals in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays alongside football teammates Jay Cox and Grayson Schrank.

“Beau is a talented receiver who has track speed and great hands,” said HP head coach Randy Allen. “He works very hard at running precise routes. He can make the tough catches.”

Lilly hopes to play college football after graduation but doesn’t feel pressure from his pedigree. He cites his father, Bob Lilly Jr., who played football at TCU — just like Bob Sr. — but has since carved a successful legacy as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

“I feel pride in having the Lilly name,” he said. “I’ll do my best to carry it on through football, but if not, then I’ll try to live up to it through something else.”