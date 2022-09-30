Friday, September 30, 2022

UP Police Respond to Attempted Robbery Near Snider Plaza CVS

University Park Police say a would-be robber tried to take a woman’s vehicle parked near the Snider Plaza CVS Friday armed with what turned out to be a fake handgun.

Police say several Snider Plaza patrons witnessed the suspect try to take the vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, called 911, and blocked the suspect’s exit.

University Park officials say police took the suspect into custody and continue to investigate the incident. 

City officials didn’t release the suspect’s name as of about 4:30 p.m. Friday, but we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

