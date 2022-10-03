Dickey Foundation to Celebrate First Responders With Inaugural Fundraiser

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s charitable arm, also known as the Dickey Foundation, will celebrate and support first responders with its inaugural Denim and Diamonds fundraiser.

The event will commence at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Rustic, featuring food and drinks, a performance from local band Straight Tequila Night, and a celebration of first responders.

“Dickey’s Barbecue is proud to support the Dickey Foundation in hosting the inaugural Denim and Diamonds event to support our extremely brave police officers, firefighters, medical professionals, and other first responders,” Dickey’s Barbecue CEO Laura Rea Dickey said. “We’re always looking for ways to give back, and we invite the entire D-FW community to join us in doing so.”

General admission tickets can be purchased online for $100.