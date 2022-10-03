Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 26-Oct. 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RIDESHARE RIPOFF

Reported at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 27: a scammer used the bank information and Uber account information of a man from the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive to move $20,000 from his checking account and buy $600 worth of rides, gift cards, and more from Uber.

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

A good neighbor found a driver’s license left at the pool in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue at 6:49 p.m. and turned it in to police.

Another helpful neighbor found a gate opener in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive before 6:51 p.m. and turned it in to police.

A burglar found easy pickings of various sports equipment left in an unlocked Jeep Cherokee parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue before 7:03 p.m.

29 Thursday

Arrested at 6:38 p.m.: a 25-year-old for a warrant in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive.

1 Saturday

Arrested at 1:34 a.m.: a 36-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest in the 4200 block of Prescott Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Monday

No time was given for the arrest of a 44-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane.

27 Tuesday

A burglar took a Microsoft Surface Pro, a Microsoft Surface, jewelry, and more from a Range Rover parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 2:30 p.m.

28 Wednesday

A crook drove off in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 8:35 a.m.

29 Thursday

Reported at 12:56 p.m.: a fraudster made unauthorized charges on a card belonging to a woman from the 6700 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

No time was given for the arrest of a 63-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

30 Friday

No time was given for the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 2800 block of University Boulevard.

No time was given for the arrest of a 20-year-old man accused of aggravated robbery in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue.

1 Saturday

A mischief maker damaged a wooden door of a home in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue before 5:30 a.m.

A pilferer picked up various cards, $300 in cash, a pair of AirPods, and more from an Infiniti QX80 that may have been left unlocked outside Williams Park before 12:30 p.m.