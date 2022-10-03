Tuesday, October 4, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RIDESHARE RIPOFF

Reported at 2:10 p.m. Sept. 27: a scammer used the bank information and Uber account information of a man from the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive to move $20,000 from his checking account and buy $600 worth of rides, gift cards, and more from Uber. 

HIGHLAND PARK

26 Monday

A good neighbor found a driver’s license left at the pool in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue at 6:49 p.m. and turned it in to police.

Another helpful neighbor found a gate opener in the 3500 block of Beverly Drive before 6:51 p.m. and turned it in to police.

A burglar found easy pickings of various sports equipment left in an unlocked Jeep Cherokee parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue before 7:03 p.m.

29 Thursday

Arrested at 6:38 p.m.: a 25-year-old for a warrant in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive

1 Saturday

Arrested at 1:34 a.m.: a 36-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest in the 4200 block of Prescott Avenue

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Monday

No time was given for the arrest of a 44-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 4500 block of Lovers Lane

27 Tuesday

A burglar took a Microsoft Surface Pro, a Microsoft Surface, jewelry, and more from a Range Rover parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 2:30 p.m.

28 Wednesday

A crook drove off in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 8:35 a.m.

29 Thursday

Reported at 12:56 p.m.: a fraudster made unauthorized charges on a card belonging to a woman from the 6700 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

No time was given for the arrest of a 63-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 8400 block of Preston Road.

30 Friday

No time was given for the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 2800 block of University Boulevard.

No time was given for the arrest of a 20-year-old man accused of aggravated robbery in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue.

1 Saturday

A mischief maker damaged a wooden door of a home in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue before 5:30 a.m.

A pilferer picked up various cards, $300 in cash, a pair of AirPods, and more from an Infiniti QX80 that may have been left unlocked outside Williams Park before 12:30 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *