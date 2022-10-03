Sheryl Crow to Headline Tex-Mex Fiesta Benefit

Sheryl Crow will headline the fourth biennial Tex-Mex Fiesta benefit, held by the Farrah Fawcett Foundation.

The event will be held Oct. 20 at The Rustic to benefit the American Cancer Society and Stand Up to Cancer. The event will be co-hosted by FFF CEO Alana Stewart and Farrah’s former Charlie’s Angels co-star Jaclyn Smith.

“For the first time, we are celebrating the legacy of Farrah in her home state by bringing our Tex-Mex event to Dallas instead of the traditional location in Beverly Hills,” Stewart said. “Farrah was a Texas girl so this would have meant so much to her.

Event honorees include Linda Gray from Dallas and an acknowledgement to Ryan O’Neal for his support of the FFF. Additionally, Crow, who is headlining, is a nine-time Grammy recipient.

“I don’t need to reiterate the fact that everyone has a relationship with cancer,” Crow said. “Whether it’s an individual-personal relationship — whether it’s with family or friends — we’ve all been touched by cancer. That’s why it is so important to support such incredible organizations like the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, Stand Up to Cancer, and ACS.”

The $500 tickets are sold out, but $1,000 preferred tickets and $3,000 tickets for two to have preferred seating, VIP cocktail reception access, and a Lime Ad in the electronic on-screen journal are still available online. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the event’s website.