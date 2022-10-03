TCA Has a New Head of School and Middle School Building

Trinity Christian Academy opened the school year with a new head of school and middle school building.

Dr. Jeff Williams returned to the campus as head of school after graduating from TCA in 1988.

Williams comes from a background of educational leadership, most recently serving as head of school at King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Georgia since 2017. Before that, he was head of school at Second Baptist School in Houston for 17 years and served as president of the Houston Association of Independent Schools.

“I am elated to return to my alma mater and serve the TCA community,” Williams said. “TCA is a special place for me personally, and the ability to give back to TCA, a place that truly shaped me over the years, is an unbelievable feeling.”

Williams is also a licensed professional counselor, and earned his master of arts in counseling from Denver Seminary and received his doctor of education: administration and supervision from the University of Houston. During his undergraduate years, he studied Christianity and communications at Baylor University and Houston Baptist University.

Williams, along with the TCA community, kicked off the school year celebrating the new middle school building. The three-story, 44,600-square-foot building was a $16.8 million project that includes a technology and robotics lab, literacy center, learning lab, and a library for fifth through eighth graders.

In addition to seventh and eighth grade classrooms on the upper floors, the new building has common areas and collaborative workspaces for students, and faculty and staff have access to a new office suite, conference rooms, and a lounge.

“Thank you to the 800 families and foundations who invested in the lives of generations of students by supporting the campaign,” said Becky D. Lewis, executive director of the TCA Foundation. “We are grateful for the generosity of the TCA community and celebrate God’s faithfulness and blessings on TCA.”

TCA also completed renovations on fifth and sixth grade classrooms, a new volunteer center, and Big Blue, the campus’ store.

TCA’s new middle school building. PHOTO: Courtesy TCA