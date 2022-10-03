Texas Auto Show Announces 2023 Lineup

The Texas Auto Show unveiled its 2023 vehicle lineup at the State Fair of Texas, which opened Sept. 30.

The auto show has been part of the fair since 1913 to allow manufacturers to engage with fairgoers through displays and experiences.

Chevrolet is displaying its redesigned Silverado HD pickup truck. The brand will also display the 2024 Silverado EV, the 2024 Equinox EV, and the 2024 Blazer EV along with the 2023 Corvette Z06.

“We’re thrilled to showcase the new Silverado HD for the first time at the State Fair of Texas,” said Michael MacPhee, director of marketing for Chevy Trucks. “Texans rely on their trucks to work hard. We’ve designed the Silverado HD to be our customers’ favored choice for true truck capability.”

Ford is displaying its 2023 F-Series Super Duty. The vehicle is redesigned and built with unprecedented levels of work capability, new technology and a suite of cloud-based services for new levels of productivity.

Nissan is debuting the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek, which takes the “return to rugged” theme of the new Pathfinder to another level with more power, off-road turned suspension, increased ground clearance, and all-terrain tires designed for drivers to venture away from the pavement.

Dodge Ram unveiled the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, which expands the brand’s heavy-duty lineup and combines off-road performance without sacrificing towing and payload capabilities. Ram also unveiled its new Ram 1500 “Built to Serve” Emergency Model Service vehicle, which honors the frontline heroes who provide emergency services and save lives daily. At the fair, guests can also ride the Ram TRX Thrill Ride, which is a Big Tex-sized test drive located across from the Magnolia Beer Garden.

Toyota is using this year to highlight the 2023 all-new Sequoia and other 2023 models including the Tundra, Highlander, RAV4 Hybrid, and the Corolla Cross Hybrid. The 2023 Sequoia has a standard i-FORCE MAX that provides 437 horsepower and a maximum towing capacity of 9,520 pounds. For the 4Runner’s 40th anniversary, Toyota is offering a distinctive four wheel drive only 2023 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition — with only 4,040 of these available to those in the U.S.

The Texas Auto Show and State Fair of Texas will run until Oct. 23. For more information or to see a complete list of vehicles and interactives on display, visit TexasAutoShow.BigTex.com.









PHOTOS: Courtesy State Fair of Texas