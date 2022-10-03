Work Set to Start on University Boulevard Bridge Over Dallas North Tollway

The North Texas Tollway Authority on Oct. 8 will begin resurfacing the University Boulevard bridge over the Dallas North Tollway. Work is expected to continue through Oct. 13.

The project involves removing the existing concrete surface and replacing it with a new one.

The project will require a full bridge closure, and drivers can expect to see various construction vehicles, including water trucks and concrete mixers. Traffic control, including barrels and detour signs, will be in place. No overnight work is expected for the bridge resurfacing.

For more information, view this flyer from the NTTA distributed to homeowners near the work site.