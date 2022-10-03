Monday, October 3, 2022

PHOTO: Pixabay
Work Set to Start on University Boulevard Bridge Over Dallas North Tollway

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

The North Texas Tollway Authority on Oct. 8 will begin resurfacing the University Boulevard bridge over the Dallas North Tollway. Work is expected to continue through Oct. 13.

The project involves removing the existing concrete surface and replacing it with a new one.

The project will require a full bridge closure, and drivers can expect to see various construction vehicles, including water trucks and concrete mixers. Traffic control, including barrels and detour signs, will be in place. No overnight work is expected for the bridge resurfacing. 

For more information, view this flyer from the NTTA distributed to homeowners near the work site.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

