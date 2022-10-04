African American Museum Hosts Carroll Harris Simms Art Competition, Exhibit

The African American Museum, Dallas is hosting “Best in Show – Carroll Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition,” featuring a selection of award-winning works from 1976-2021 until Dec. 1.

The free exhibit is located in historic Fair Park at 3536 Grand Ave. in Dallas.

This year’s “Best in Show” exhibition consists of 24 works by artists including Sedrick Huckaby (Texas), Charles Humes, Jr. (Fla.), Jeremy Biggers (Texas), Billy Colbert (Va.), Asia Youngs-Bailey (Texas), and Reginald Gammon (N.M.).

Reflecting Black American conditions and traditions, the exhibition features themes addressing politics, family values, identity, and religion. The paintings, drawings, and mixed media are part of the permanent collections at the African American Museum, Dallas.

Leamon Green. Halo Woman. Mixed media

Reginald Gammon. Our Family. Acrylic on canvas

Sedrick Huckaby. Grandma’s Quilt. Oil on canvas PHOTOS: Courtesy Jesse Hornbuckle, African American Museum, Dallas.

The history of this initiative began in 1976 when the African American Museum, Dallas initiated the Southwest Black Art Competition and Exhibition. The purpose of the juried competition and exhibition stemmed from the Museum’s need to build a distinguished art collection and to provide Black artists in the region a venue to showcase their work.

Over the years, the Southwest Black Art Competition and Exhibition attracted the attention of artists beyond its geographical boundaries. In 1999, the Museum’s board renamed the biennial competition to the “Carroll Harris Simms National Black Art Competition and Exhibition” in honor of Carroll Harris Simms’ outstanding contributions to art and art education.

Simms (1924-2010) was a master sculptor and ceramist, painter, jeweler, and author. He was a professor and educator who helped shape Texas Southern University’s art department as well as the careers of many acclaimed Texas artists.

The African American Museum is accepting artist entries for the 2022 competition now through Oct. 31. Artists may submit their entries here (or go to callforentry.org and search ‘”Carroll Harris Simms.”) For more information, email Gerald Leavell, Helen Giddings Fellow, African American Museum, at [email protected] The winning selections will be made by Nov. 13 and will be featured in the exhibition.

The African American Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free self-parking is available in nearby lots.

For more information, go to aamdallas.org or call 214-565-9026 ext. 312.