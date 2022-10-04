Park Place Dealerships Celebrates 2nd Annual ‘Season of Giving’

Park Place Dealerships is giving away $100,000 to local nonprofits during its “Season of Giving” campaign which kicked off Oct. 3.

This is part of an effort by Park Place Cares, the company’s philanthropic arm, to support more than 250 nonprofits organizations throughout the year. Organizations can apply for grants between $2,500 and $15,000.

“For the past 36 years, Park Place Dealerships has supported hundreds of local organizations with one goal, and that is to make our community better,” said Kara Connor, Park Place Dealerships’ experiential marketing manager. “Last year, our team wanted to connect with nonprofits that we hadn’t worked with and give them an opportunity to receive support. We had a huge response and immediately knew we wanted to do this again in 2022.”

To qualify, nonprofits must meet the following criteria:

Must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Must support one of Park Place Cares’ Pillars of Giving: education, medical research, children’s advocacy, or the arts.

Must serve in one of the following counties: Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Rockwall, Kaufman, Hunt, Wise, or Johnson.

Cannot have already received donations or in-kind support from Park Place in 2022.

The application deadline is Oct. 23 and recipients will be announced Nov. 7.

During the inaugural program last year, more than 350 charities applied and 24 were selected, including the Cara Mia Theatre, Denton County Friends of the Family, and Texas Winds among others.

“The process of selecting grant recipients last year was extremely challenging because there were so many worthy organizations,” said Tony Carimi, managing director of Park Place Dealerships. “Our members are the drivers of the Park Place Cares program. They believe in making a positive impact, one person at a time, and they take great pride in being part of Park Place Cares through their volunteerism and resources.”

To apply, organizations can visit ParkPlaceCares.com.