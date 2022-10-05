Undefeated Scots Eye Postseason Success

Highland Park finished its inaugural boys water polo campaign with an unbeaten regular season after topping powerhouse St. Mark’s in a 9-8 thriller on Oct. 1.

It was the second victory this season for the Scots (18-0-1) over the Lions, who won a Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state title last year. The University Interscholastic League took over statewide sponsorship of the sport this fall.

Meanwhile, the HP girls also will qualify for postseason play as the top team from District 3 after closing the regular season with a four-game winning streak. The Lady Scots (8-8) earned a 10-3 win over Plano John Paul II on Oct. 1.

Both HP teams will begin the playoffs on Oct. 15 in Lewisville against an opponent to be determined.