Alex Snodgrass Launches Line of Dressings

Alex Snodgrass, the Dallas-based, bestselling cookbook author behind the well-known cooking brand The Defined Dish, is launching her own product line.

The line of multi-purpose dressings, called SideDish, is made with ingredients including avocado oil, egg yolk, coconut aminos, apple cider vinegar, and more, and are dairy-free and paleo-friendly.

The dressings – Chipotle Ranch, Creamy Sesame, and Honey Dijon — can be used on salads, as marinades, dips, or for spicing up things like noodle dishes, sandwiches, or wraps.

“Launching SideDish has been a dream of mine and is truly a culmination of my ethos — providing home cooks with a solution to make mealtime more enjoyable,” said Alex Snodgrass, founder of SideDish. “Cooking can feel daunting and intimidating for many, but for me, the kitchen is a place where I unwind, relax, and express myself. I hope that SideDish will inspire people to get in the kitchen, have fun, and create nutritious meals to share with their loved ones.”

The line is available on SideDish’s website for $28.85 for a three-pack.